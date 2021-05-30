Sunday, May 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Swiss motorcyclist Jason Dupasquier dies aged 19 following Moto3 crash

Swiss motorcyclist Jason Dupasquier dies aged 19 following Moto3 crash

Dupasquier was involved in an accident with Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba toward the end of Saturday’s session, which was immediately red-flagged.

AP AP
Florence (Italy) Updated on: May 30, 2021 17:45 IST
Jason Dupasquier
Image Source : TWITTER/MOTOGP

Jason Dupasquier

Swiss motorcycle rider Jason Dupasquier has died following a crash during Moto3 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, the Careggi Hospital in Florence announced Sunday. He was 19.

“Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries,” MotoGP said in a statement.

Related Stories

Dupasquier was involved in an accident with Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba toward the end of Saturday’s session, which was immediately red-flagged.

Dupasquier appeared to fall and was then hit by his own motorbike and that of Sasaki, while a visibly shocked Alcoba later said on television that he thought he had also gone over the Swiss rider’s legs.

He was treated on the track for approximately 30 minutes before a helicopter landed and airlifted him to a hospital in Florence

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X