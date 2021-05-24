Sushil Kumar was arrested while using scooty of women's national handball player

Image Source : PTI Sushil Kumar (with yellow towel wrapped around his face) was arrested from Mundka on Sunday while he reached there with his associate on the scooter (in the image) to collect money from another friend.

The Indian wrestling fraternity in shock over the last three weeks reached its peak with their decorated star Sushil Kumar finally nabbed by Delhi Police Special Cell after absconding in the Sagar Rana murder case.

The two-time Olympic champion, who is also prime accused in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl on May 4 that led to Sagar's death, was arrested from Mundka on Sunday while he reached there with his associate to collect money from another friend, revealed Delhi Police.

“Sushil and Ajay (assoicate) had travelled between Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab while on the run,” a senior Delhi Police was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

“A team led by ACP Attar Singh and Inspector Shiv Kumar made the arrest from outside Mundka metro station. Sushil was driving a two-wheeler with Ajay riding pillion. They had come to collect money from one of their associates but police laid a trap and arrested them."

As per the newspaper's report, the police investigation further revealed that the two-wheeler is registered in the name of a Delhi-based national-level handball player who has been part of India’s Asian Games women’s team, sources said.