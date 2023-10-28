National Games 2023, Day 4: Maharashtra bags 26 Gold medals to take dominating lead over Haryana and Services

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NAT_GAMES_GOA Maharashtra medal winners at Modern Pentathlon on Oct 28, 2023

National Games 2023: Fans witnessed a record-breaking day at National Games 2023 in Goa as Maharashtra bagged unbelievable 26 Gold medals to their tally on Saturday, October 28. Maharashtra's athletes dominated every area to bag overall 42 medals and took their tally to 78 to take a huge lead in the standings.

Last edition's winner Services Sports Control Board also made a considerable impact on Day 4 with eight medals and remained in third place in the standings. Second-placed Haryana claimed an impressive 14 medals on Saturday to cement their position in the medals tally.

Haryana men's team beat Maharashtra to bag the Gold in rugby while Odisha emerged winners in the women's rugby final against Bihar. Haryana's both men's and women's teams claimed Gold medals in the Netball - Fast 5 events. Rajasthan entered in the top ten with a Gold in Basketball men's 3*3 event while Telangana won the women's event in the same category.

Maharashtra athletes dominated in gymnastics with Sanyukta Kale claiming Gold in the women's Rhythmic Apparatus Clubs. The table leaders also dominated Mallakhamb events with both men's and women's teams clinching Golds in the Pole/Hanging/Rope event.

In fencing, Services bagged Gold medals in the men's Sabre (KP Gishonidhi) and men's Epee (Kumar Sunil) events while Punjab won in the women's Sabre team event. Tournament host Goa also made big strides on Saturday with overall 14 medals, including one Gold.

National Games 2023 Medals Standings:

Standings Teams Gold Silver Bronze Totals Medals 1 Maharashtra 37 19 22 78 2 Haryana 17 5 11 33 3 Services 11 6 4 21 4 Odisha 5 4 4 13 5 Punjab 4 4 10 18 6 Madhya Pradesh 3 18 9 30 7 Tamil Nadu 3 6 4 13 8 Karnataka 3 5 5 13 9 Manipur 3 2 8 13 10 Rajasthan 3 2 2 7

