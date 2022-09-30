MotoGP 2023: Two-wheel racing championship to debut in India | DETAILS INSIDE

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MotoGP races to start in India in 2023

MotoGP 2023: With loads of speculation all around, the official announcement has finally been made. India with open arms is now ready to host MotoGP in the year 2023, a sport that is widely followed and guarantees a rush of adrenaline amongst the racers and also the viewers. The tournament will be called the "Grand Bharat Prix". Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) has joined hands with Commercial Partners Dorna Sports to bring this sport to the Indian subcontinent.

As of now, MotoGP hasn't spilled any beans over the starting date of the event, but it seems pretty likely that the event will be held in September or October. Top officials from MotoGP's commercial rights holder Dorna had visited India earlier this month to sign a seven-year MoU with Indian race promoters Fairstreet Sports (FSS). They also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. Firstreet Sports had already announced that the MotoGP round will be held in 2023, but Dorna's CEO Carlos Ezpeleta refrained from committing to any certain timeframe considering all the complexities around the season's calendar.

Dorna's CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said in a statement.

We’re very proud to announce that Buddh International Circuit will be on the 2023 calendar. We have a lot of fans in India and we’re excited to be able to bring the sport to them. India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world. We very much look forward to racing at Buddh International Circuit and can’t wait to welcome the fans through the gates to see this incredible sport in person.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath added:

It’s a matter of great pride for Uttar Pradesh to host such a global event. Our government will provide full support to MotoGP Bharat.

Around 5000 people including riders and staff extend their services during a MotoGP. IF executed properly, a MotoGP weekend generates economic activity of 100 million euros.

