MotoGP in India: Two-wheeler world championship braces itself for debut

MotoGP in India: In a move that nobody saw coming, the world championship of two-wheeler racing MotoGP is all set to make its debut in the Indian subcontinent. The tournament will be held in 2023 and will be called the 'Grand Bharat Prix'. According to the reports that have surfaced till now, Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) along with Commercial Partners Dorna Sports might make an official announcement very soon. India hosting a MotoGP contest had been in talks for quite some time, but it seems that the dream will be realized now.

This particular tournament will see the world’s biggest Automobile companies such as Yamaha, Honda, Ducati, KTM, and Aprilia participate in the race. As of now, the races are likely to participate in this mega event. The races are to be held on the Formula 1 track at Greater Noida which has the reputation of hosting F1 races from 2011 to 2013. The intricate details about this mega event will be announced by Carlos Ezpeleta, MD of Dorna, and Carmelo Ezpeleta, the CEO of the company.

Drona notably is the worldwide owner of the commercial rights for MotoGP. As the plans have it, the races will have Noida-based race promoters Fairstreet Sports (FSS) and they will work closely with the organizers to ensure the success of the tournament. It is speculated that Fairstreet Sports (FSS) has already signed a master agreement with MotoGP commercial rights owner Dorna. It is also believed that the homologation of the track will be done now.

Speaking about the upcoming tournament, president of the Indian Motorsports Federation Akbar Ebrahim said:

It is no secret that India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world and everybody with a bike. It has a certain amount of aspirational value. MotoGP also happens to be one of the most-watched sporting events in the world. We have all the precautionary measures in place and have ensured that we can have these races for a long time in the Indian subcontinent. We have our aspirations for a winter round for India next year.

