Mirabai Chanu 'inspired' after meeting Sachin Tendulkar: His words of wisdom and motivation shall stay with me

Image Source : TWITTER/MIRABAI_CHANU Mirabai Chanu and Sachin Tendulkar

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday met star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and talked about the Olympic silver medallist's "inspiring" journey from Manipur to Tokyo.

Chanu lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to bag India's first medal at the Tokyo showpiece and better Karnam Malleswari's bronze of the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The 27-year-old also exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Olympics where she had failed to log a single legitimate lift.

Chanu took to Twitter to share pictures with Tendulkar and said that the cricket icon's words of wisdom and motivation inspired her. "Loved meeting @sachin_rt Sir this morning! His words of wisdom & motivation shall always stay with me. Really inspired," Chanu tweeted.

In response, Tendulkar wished her the best for future endeavours. "Equally happy to meet you this morning, @mirabai_chanu! It was wonderful talking to you about your inspiring journey from Manipur to Tokyo. You've got places to go in the coming years, keep working hard," wrote Tendulkar.

The 27-year-old weightlifter had got a rousing reception after returning home from an incredible campaign in Tokyo.

During the felicitation event, she was handed an award of over Rs one crore and an appointment letter to the post of Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports).