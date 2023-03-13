Mary Kom aims for one final dance before retirement, sets eyes on Asian Games 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mary Kom

India's veteran pugilist Mary Kom is eyeing a dream to compete in a competition before calling it a day to her illustrious boxing career. Kom, who is a 2012 Olympic Games Bronze medallist, says she wants looks to recover before the Asian Games 2023. The Indian star underwent surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament injury she suffered during the Commonwealth Games trials.

Speaking during the unveiling of the Indian team jersey ahead of the women's World Championship, Kom shed light on her future plans. "What happened during the Commonwealth Games trials was very unfortunate. I suffered a major injury and I had to undergo surgery," Kom said. "I'm trying to come back soon. Because I have only this year, next year I'll be forced to retire. So this year I want to compete in any competition before retirement," she added.

Kom aims to make participate in Asian Games

As per rules, Boxers over 40 cannot participate and Kom, who will turn 41 in November aims to participate at the Asian Games. I don't want to retire at all. "I want to compete for the next five years, but above 40, we can't compete, that is the rule. My main (target) is the Asian Games, hopefully, I will recover by then. I will have time for preparation also. It is my dream to compete once this year before retirement," she said.

She will have to go through a new selection process to get selected for the event. "My recovery is going very well. Very soon I'll be able to run and train.

I'm trying my level best. If I'm able to compete then I will try to beat the boxers to get selection. But if I don't get fit by the Asian Games then I want to compete in any other international competition once," Kom added. Meanwhile BFI President Ajay Singh states that the body will support Kom's desire fully. "We will fully support her recovery process and her desire to box again and from our side, we will try to give her a wonderful send-off," he said.

