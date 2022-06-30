Malaysia Open 2022: Sindhu, Prannoy enter quarterfinals; keep India's hopes alive

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES PV Sindhu in action. (FILE PHOTO)

PV Sindhu produced an extraordinary performance as she clinched a thrilling win to enter the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open on Thursday. HS Prannoy, the world No.21, also advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's singles with an easy 21-15 21-7 victory over fourth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.

Sindhu made a stunning comeback and defeated Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan 19-21, 21-9, 21-14 in 57 minutes to make it to the last eight of the prestigious tournament.

The seventh-seeded Indian will next face her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight face-off.

One of the heroes of India's epic Thomas Cup triumph, the unseeded Prannoy will lock horns with seventh seed Indonesian Jonatan Christie.

Earlier, Sindhu made a winning start and advanced ahead while Saina Nehwal suffered a first-round exit. If Sindhu, a former world champion, dished out a fine performance to outwit Thailand's world number 10 Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-13 21-17, London Olympics bronze medallist Saina went down fighting against American Iris Wang, ranked 33rd in the world, 11-21 17-21 in 37 minutes.

Sindhu, seeded seventh, set up a clash with Phittayaporn Chaiwan, a 21-year-old from Thailand, who held the number one ranking in the world junior ranking and also was part of the bronze medal-winning team at the Uber Cup in Bangkok.

B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, who will be leading India's charge at the Commonwealth Games, also couldn't get past the world number 21 pairing of Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of the Netherlands.

(Inputs PTI)