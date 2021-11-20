Kashmir Alpine skier Arif Khan qualifies for Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV File photo of Arif Khan

Kashmir Alpine skier, Arif Khan, has qualified for the upcoming Winter Olympics 2022 to be held in Beijing. Arif secured his place during the qualifying alpine skiing event in Dubai.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, has congratulated Arif Khan, Sports Council and Youth Services Sports department for the feat and hoped that his performance in Beijing Winter Olympics will be medal-winning.

"The creation of world-class sporting infrastructure with training and coaching facilities has started showing results and more and more players are getting selected for National and International sports events," said Farooq Khan in a statement.

Beijing Winter Olympics, 2022 is scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20 in Beijing and towns in the neighbouring Hebei province in the People's Republic of China.