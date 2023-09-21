India TV Sports Wrap on September 21: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

India's disappointing campaign in the ongoing World Wrestling Championship in Belgrade, Serbia continued after India's hope for a gold medal, Antim Panghal lost her semifinal fixture. However, all is not that gloomy as Antim can still earn an Olympic qualification if she wins the bronze-medal match scheduled to be played between the wrestlers who lost their semifinal bouts. Meanwhile, Indian women's cricket and football teams are going to be in action at the ongoing Asian Games in their respective fixtures and they are most likely going to offer mouthwatering clashes. All of that and more in today's top 10 trending sports news stories on September 21.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

World Wrestling Championship: Antim Panghal's winning run hits roadblock in semis; remains in fray for bronze

India's rising wrestling sensation Antim Panghal lost her semifinal bout against world No. 23 Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarussia in the ongoing World Wrestling Championship in Belgrade, Serbia but she is still in contention to win bronze and earn an Olympic qualification for herself.

Afghanistan announce 15-member squad for Hangzhou Asian Games; Gulbadin Naib to lead

Veteran allrounder Gulbadin Naib has been given the responsibility to lead the 15-member men's squad at the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. The team looks fairly balanced on paper and has a good mix of experience and youth.

Eyes on Tamim Iqbal's fitness ahead of World Cup as Bangladesh take on New Zealand in 1st ODI

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal would look to prove his match fitness in the first ODI vs the Blackcaps at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

CPL 2023: Chadwick Walton's unbeaten fifty powers Trinbago Knight Riders into final

Opener Chadwick Walton displayed a batting masterclass to help Trinbago Knight Riders outclass Guyana Amazon Warriors in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2023 and advance to the finals.

CPL 2023: Guyana Amazon Warriors to battle with Jamaica Tallawahs in Qualifier 2

After losing the Qualifier 1 fixture against Trinbago Knight Riders, Guyana will now lock horns with Jamaica in the Qualifier 2 of the ongoing CPL.

Sevilla play out 1-1 draw with Lens in Group B of Champions League

Sevilla failed to gather a win over Lens in a Group B fixture of the ongoing Champions League.

Bayern Munich defeat Manchester United in Champions League opener

Bayern Munich got the better of Manchester United by 4-3 in their opening game of the Champions League.

Arsenal comprehensively outclass PSV Eindhoven in rain-marred affair to begin Champions League campaign in style

Arsenal registered a convincing victory (4-0) over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

Champions League: Serie A champions Napoli beat Braga 2-1

Napoli weren't at their fluent best and looked fairly rusty but still managed to beat Braga in their Champions League fixture.

Reports: Anrich Nortje likely to be ruled out of ODI World Cup

South African speedster Anrich Nortje is likley to be ruled out of the upcoming World Cup.

Latest Sports News