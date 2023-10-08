India TV Sports Wrap on October 8: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli, Suryakumar, Harmanpreet and Lovlina Borgohain

The Indian Cricket team kickstarts its campaign in the ICC World Cup 2023 with a game against Australia. The Men in Blue will face the five-time champions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Meanwhile, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has won the Formula 1 title as he finished second in the sprint race in Qatar. Here are top 10 trending sports stories on October 8.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India take on Australia to kickstart its campaign in ICC World Cup 2023

India and Australia will begin their campaign in ICC World Cup 2023 with a game in Chennai

South Africa, Sri Lanka create record of highest aggregate in an ODI World Cup match

South Africa and Sri Lanka shattered the record of the highest-match aggregate in an ODI World Cup

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Formula 1 title with second-placed finish in Qatar sprint race

Max Verstappen added another world title to his cabinet when he finished second in the Qatar sprint race

Asian Games 2023 to have closing ceremony today

After two-week long fascinating action, the Hangzhou Asian Games are set to be closed on October 8

Jake Fraser-McGurk shatters AB de Villiers' for fastest List A century as he got the ton in 29 balls

Jake Fraser hit a List A century in 29 balls and shattered AB de Villiers record of fastest hundred in a 50-over game

New Zealand coach Gary Stead confirms Kane Willaimson to miss the second match against Netherlands

Gary Stead has confirmed that Kane Williamson will not be playing the second match for the Blackcaps against the Netherlands

Monaco beat Reims 3-1 to stay on top spot in French League

Monaco will stay on top of the French League as they defeated Reims with a thumping 3-1 win

French League: Nice beat Metz 1-0 to stay on winning streak

Nice edged past Metz in a thrilling clash in French League to stay on a winning streak

Lionel Messi returns from injury but Inter Miami lose 1-0 to Cincinnati

Lionel Messi returned from his injury in the second half of the game against Cincinnati but his team went down 1-0

Indian origin Tanvee Vallem to participate in Austria's World Junior Billiards Championship

Tanvee Vallem, Indian origin girl is set to participate in the Austria's World Junior Billiards Championship

Latest Sports News