India TV Sports Wrap on November 3: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India cruised into the semifinals of World Cup 2023 with a thumping win over Sri Lanka in Wankhede, Mumbai. The Men in Blue mauled the Lankan Lions with a 302-run win to stay unbeaten in the tournament. India are the first team to qualify for the semifinals. Meanwhile, Afghanistan face the Netherlands in the 34th match of World Cup 2023 in Lucknow. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on November 3.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India cruise into semifinals of World Cup 2023 with win over Sri Lanka

India have cruised into the semifinals of World Cup 2023 after they defeated Sri Lanka by a huge margin of 302 runs

Shubman Gill reveals Mohammed Shami's viral gesture was for bowling coach Paras Mhambrey

Shubman Gill has revealed who was the person Mohammed Shami dedicated his celebration to in IND vs SL World Cup clash

'You guys have created that Mahol': Iyer shows anger on 'short-ball problem' question

Shreyas Iyer fumed on a reporter in post-match press conference on his said short-ball issues

Afghanistan face Netherlands in match number 34 in World Cup 2023

Afghanistan are all set to face the Netherlands in match 34 as the race for the semifinals comes down to three teams

Ex- Pakistan cricketer Pervez Jamal Mir claimed Rashid Latif slapped Javed Miandad in 1993

Former Pakistan cricketer Pervez jamal has claimed that Javed Miandad was slapped by Rashid Latif in 1993

Jannik Sinner pulls out of the Paris Masters citing lack of rest

Tennis star Jannik Sinner hit out at organisers as he pulled out from the Paris Masters

Jessica Pegula beats Maria Sakkari in WTA Finals round-robin stage

Star tennis player Jessica Pesgula finishes the round-robin stage 3-0 with win over Maria Sakkari

Charles Philibert-Thiboutot wins Canada's maiden track and field gold at Pan American Games

Canada's Charles Philibert-Thiboutot clinches maiden gold medal in track and field at Pan American Games

Kolkata Police summons CAB officials, online ticket booking portal for alleged black marketing of WC tickets

Officials of the Cricket Association of Bengal and online ticket booking portal have been summoned by Kolkata Police for alleged black marketing of IND vs SA World Cup tickets

Copa del Rey: Villarreal, Alaves register resounding wins over lower-division clubs

Villarreal and Alaves defeated lower-division clubs as they were dominant their clashes in Copa del Rey

