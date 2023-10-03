India TV Poll Results: Will India be able to win 100 medals in Asian Games 2023?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Silver medalists India's Divya Thadigol Subbraju, Esha Singh, Palak pose with their medals during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou

After registering its most successful Asiad campaign in history during the 2018 edition organised in Jakarta and Palembang (Indonesia), India looked at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou as a possible opportunity to perform even better and improve their personal best in the tournament.

The Indian contingent accumulated a total of 70 medals during the 18th edition of the tournament including 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze. When the 19th edition got underway on September 23 with the Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain carrying the Indian flag as flag bearers, fans in India expected the Indian contingent to put their best foot forward and it has certainly been the case thus far.

India had already won 60 medals before the start of day 10 (October 3) and the possibility to win 100 medals or more gold medals as compared to the previous edition is certainly a possibility. India still has a lot of potential medal contenders to compete in their respective sporting disciplines in the days to come. in addition to the individual events, there are a lot of team events where India can bag plenty of medals including men's kabaddi, men's cricket, men's hockey, women's kabaddi, and women's hockey among others.

With just five more days left in the continental tournament, the Indian athletes will look to push really hard and make sure that the country not only improves its performance from 2018 but also claims the 100-figure mark.

Whether India will reach the three-figure mark this time around or not has become a contentious topic and therefore India TV conducted a poll and asked "Will India be able to win 100 medals in Asian Games 2023?"

We received thousands of responses and the outcome indicates that a vast majority of people believe that India can certainly scale the 100-medal mark.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Poll results

Will India be able to win 100 medals in Asian Games 2023?

Yes: 79.08%

No: 17.7%

Can't say: 3.22%

