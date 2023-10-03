Tuesday, October 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. India TV Poll Results: Will India be able to win 100 medals in Asian Games 2023?

India TV Poll Results: Will India be able to win 100 medals in Asian Games 2023?

The Indian contingent for the Asian Games 2022 is in pursuit of the three-figure (100) mark. It is highly likely that India will surpass its overall record of winning 70 games at the Asain Games but what remains to be seen is whether the 100 medal target will be achieved or not.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: October 03, 2023 15:12 IST
Divya Thadigol Subbraju, Esha Singh, Palak
Image Source : AP Silver medalists India's Divya Thadigol Subbraju, Esha Singh, Palak pose with their medals during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou

After registering its most successful Asiad campaign in history during the 2018 edition organised in Jakarta and Palembang (Indonesia), India looked at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou as a possible opportunity to perform even better and improve their personal best in the tournament. 

The Indian contingent accumulated a total of 70 medals during the 18th edition of the tournament including 16 gold, 23 silver and 31 bronze. When the 19th edition got underway on September 23 with the Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain carrying the Indian flag as flag bearers, fans in India expected the Indian contingent to put their best foot forward and it has certainly been the case thus far.

India had already won 60 medals before the start of day 10 (October 3) and the possibility to win 100 medals or more gold medals as compared to the previous edition is certainly a possibility. India still has a lot of potential medal contenders to compete in their respective sporting disciplines in the days to come. in addition to the individual events, there are a lot of team events where India can bag plenty of medals including men's kabaddi, men's cricket, men's hockey, women's kabaddi, and women's hockey among others.

With just five more days left in the continental tournament, the Indian athletes will look to push really hard and make sure that the country not only improves its performance from 2018 but also claims the 100-figure mark.

Whether India will reach the three-figure mark this time around or not has become a contentious topic and therefore India TV conducted a poll and asked "Will India be able to win 100 medals in Asian Games 2023?"

We received thousands of responses and the outcome indicates that a vast majority of people believe that India can certainly scale the 100-medal mark.

India Tv - India TV Poll results

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Poll results

Will India be able to win 100 medals in Asian Games 2023?

Related Stories
Asian Games Cricket: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi lead India into semis with win over Nepal

Asian Games Cricket: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi lead India into semis with win over Nepal

India TV Sports Wrap on October 3: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on October 3: Today's top 10 trending news stories

WATCH | India debutant R Sai Kishore breaks down during national anthem before IND vs NEP game

WATCH | India debutant R Sai Kishore breaks down during national anthem before IND vs NEP game

Yes: 79.08%

No: 17.7%

Can't say: 3.22%

 

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Top News

Related Other Sports News

Latest News