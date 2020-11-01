Goal is to help team win medal in Tokyo, says hockey team defender Reena Khokhar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Reena Khokhar revealed that the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2019 is her favourite tournament to date.

Indian women's hockey team defender Reena Khokhar has stated that the upcoming few months will be most crucial phase of her career as she aims to find a spot in the Olympic team and then help the side win a medal in Tokyo.

"I have already experienced a lot of ups and downs in my short career so far and I have dealt with injuries as well. However, now, I am completely fit and feeling very good about my game. I am very determined to utilise the extra year and improve drastically as a player, said Khokhar who has so far played 45 matches for the national side.

"My first and foremost goal is to make it to the Olympic team and then contribute to the side winning a medal in Tokyo. The next few months are certainly the most crucial phase of my career and I have to make the best use of it," he added.

Khokhar further revealed that the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2019 is her favourite tournament to date.

"The kind of reception we got from the crowd after we defeated USA at the FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2019 is something that's unbeatable. It was just magnificent to experience the support we received from our home crowd," said the defender.

"We have grown as a team in the last few years and a lot of credit has to go to Hockey India for the way the federation has supported us and given us a chance to perform on the big stage by ensuring that we have the best facilities and coaches with us. With their continued support, we will certainly rise to greater heights," she added.

