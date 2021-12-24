EXCLUSIVE: Patna Pirates is the team to beat in Pro Kabaddi League 2021, says K Selvamani

Follow us on Image Source : PROKABADDI.COM File photo of K Selvamani

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Pro Kabaddi League 2021 (PKL) is back with its eighth edition. Three-time champions Patna Pirates kick-started their campaign with a win over Haryana Steelers on Day 2 of the kabaddi league. Pirates will be playing without the services of record-breaker Pradeep Narwal as he was bought by UP Yoddha ahead of the season. But, star raider K Selvamani, believes that Narwal's absence won't have any impact on his team's performance.

Tamil Nadu-born Selvamani made his Pro Kabaddi debut for Dabang Delhi K.C. in Season 2 and by Season 5 already made his way across the 100 Raid Point mark.

In an exclusive interview with India TV Digital, the do-or-die raid specialist spoke about Pirates team combination, his role in the new-look side and Kabaddi's return after two years.

1. Pro Kabaddi is making comeback after a gap of over 2 years. How is the feeling of returning on the mat?

It is certainly very exciting for all who love kabaddi be it fans or players. We have been waiting for this as PKL is one of the biggest tournaments in kabaddi. We really hope that for Patna Pirates it becomes another very successful tournament.

2. How tough was it to stay away from Kabaddi during the Covid times?

COVID disruptions were indeed very tough for everyone. However, following COVID protocols was important and so all of us strictly adhered to those guidelines.

We continued to do our basic fitness regimes like yoga and exercise. When COVD relaxations started happening, we started going out and playing in some local tournaments too.

3. Considering COVID disruption, what new methods were employed to train young talent?

Training will certainly focus on both the physical and mental aspects of fitness However, most of the young talent are tech-savvy and have very easily adapted to online classes for fitness. Hard work and dedication are still the key factors for any new young player looking to make it big in kabaddi

4. Kabaddi is a contact sport. How difficult it would be in terms of playing and training given that cases are on the rise and also the COVID protocols are in place?

We have been part of a strict biosecure bubble. In fact, our matches are in the same hotel as we are staying, so the league has done its utmost to make sure that we aren't in contact with anyone from outside. All the staff that caters to all the teams also stay with the hotel. Even our pre-season training camp was under a very strict bio bubble and followed the same principles as done by the league.

5. This will be the first time that the PKL will take place without fans. What are your thoughts on it?

It will be a different experience for sure. I think we will really miss the fans. The fans are what make the sport exciting and we will miss that backing that comes but that being said we are really happy that kabaddi is back and I'm sure fans will also understand that due to covid we must protect them and will still continue to support us from the safety of their homes.

6. How confident are you with nearly a very new team for Patna Pirates?

The Pirates will have a very balanced team. We have almost two players in every position. We have a great synergy of youth and experienced players. Talents complement each other very well. So, all in all, I think we are very confident that we will do well in PKL season 8.

7. Do you think Patna Pirates will miss the services of Pradeep Narwal?

I must say that Kabaddi fans will get to watch a new star in season 8. Every competition gives us a new talent that we love to celebrate. Patna Pirates is known for creating champions. For Season 8, we have the best raiders in our team capable of winning matches for the team. We have experience of Prashant and Monu Goyat, we also have youth and speed of Sachin and Guman so we have very good raiders.

8. You will be playing the role of the third raider in the Patna Pirates with Prashant and Monu being the first choice. Do you think Pirates has the best raiding department in PKL 2021?

We have a very varied and skilful raiding department. We have three right and two left raiders and all being something very different to the table. We are well prepared to win our matches.

9. Which is the team to beat in PKL 2021 and why?

Hard to pick as all teams look quite well balanced but the toughest will be Patna Pirates, the team I am playing for. We are out there to win.

10. How do you see Season 8 unfolding?

I think the season will be full of new players. For pirates, it will be another opportunity to win a fourth title in Season 8.