Commonwealth Games: Sanket Sargar wins silver, brings home India's first medal

Weightlifter Sanket Sargar opened India's account at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham by winning the silver medal. He finished at the second position in the 55kg men's final on Saturday as he lifted a total weight of 248kg.

Sanket lifted 113 kg in his third attempt of snatch after lifting 111 kg and 107 kg in his second and first attempts, respectively.

In his first attempt of clean and jerk, he lifted 135 kg but missed the weight of 139 kg in his second and third attempts.

Just when it seemed that India might finish at the top, Malaysian weightlifter Aniq Kasdan clinched the gold medal by surpassing Sanket with an overall difference of just 1 kg. On the other hand, Dilanka Yodage from Sri Lanka lifted 225 kg and finished with a bronze medal.

So far, Australia leads the medals tally board by winning 17 medals followed by Team England with 12 medals.

