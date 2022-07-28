Commonwealth Games 2022: History of cricket at the event and special facts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI CWG 2022 will go live at 11:30 PM on July 28.

Commonwealth Games 2022 are all set to kick off on 28th July. The first edition of these games was held in Hamilton, Canada in 1930. Commonwealth Games 2022 is its 22nd edition.

Before we dive deep into the action, here are some interesting facts about the history of the Commonwealth Games.

When did cricket first become a part of the Commonwealth Games?

Cricket first became part of the Commonwealth Games in 1998. The format used was 50 overs per side. A total of 16 teams participated and South Africa won the gold medal in cricket by defeating Australia in the final.

2022 will mark the debut of women's cricket at the Commonwealth Games.

Reason for organizing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham

To begin with, Durban was the host of the event. However, South Africa refused to organize the Games, citing its crippling economy. The hosting rights were then passed to Birmingham in December 2017.

Special dates related to Commonwealth Games 2022

The opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held on July 28, and the closing ceremony is scheduled for August 8.

The Women's Cricket Competition will start from 29th July and will continue till 7th August. India will take on Australia on 29 July and Pakistan on 31 July.

Which countries are playing cricket?

Women's cricket will be contested in the T20 format. A total of eight teams are participating, which are divided into two different groups. Teams included in Group A are Australia, India, Pakistan, and Barbados. The teams in Group B are England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Where will cricket matches be played?

All cricket matches will be held in Edgbaston, It was here that Brian Lara made the first-class record of 501*. In 2005, England won the Ashes series here by two runs. Recently, England chased down a historic target against India to level the series 2-2. The first Women's World Cup final in 1973 was also played at Edgbaston.

The closing ceremony is scheduled to go live at 11:30 PM IST on 28th July.

Latest Sports News