Commonwealth Games 2022: Here is how Day 10 looks for Indian contingent in Birmingham

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will face Australia in the gold medal match on Sunday.

The Indian contingent had a terrific outing on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games, securing as many as 14 medals. Team India currently has 40 medals in their kitty, and are ranked fifth on the rankings table. Wrestling and weightlifting are two of the biggest contributors to the tally, with 12 and 10 medals coming in from the respective sport.

This is how Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games looks for India on Sunday. All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Athletics and Para Athletics

Men's Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel - 2:45 pm

Men's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar - 3:50 pm

Women's Javelin Throw Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani - 4:05 pm

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final: 5:24pm

Men's Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu - 12:10 am (Monday)

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final: 1 am (Monday)

Badminton

Women's singles semifinal: PV Sindhu - 2:20 pm

Men's singles semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen - 3:10 pm

Men's singles semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth - 3:10pm

Women's doubles semifinal: Jolly Treesa/Pulella Gayatri Gopichand - 4 pm

Men's doubles semifinal: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty - 4:50 pm

Boxing

Women's 48kg Final: Nitu - 3pm

Men's 51kg Final: Amit Panghal - 3:15pm

Women's 50kg Final: Nikhat Zareen - 7pm

Men's 92kg Final: Sagar Ahlawat - 1:15 am on Monday

Cricket

Women's T20 Final: India - 9:30 pm

Hockey

Women's Bronze Medal Match: India vs New Zealand - 1:30 pm

Squash

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal - 10:30 pm

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula - 3:35 pm

Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan - 6:15 pm

Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal

Men's Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula - 12:15 am (on Monday).

(Inputs PTI)

Latest Sports News