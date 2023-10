Follow us on Image Source : PTI AND GETTY IMAGES Ojas Deotale (left) and Jyothi Surekha Vennam (right)

The Indian pair of Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam brought laurels to the country as they pipped the South Korean duo of So Chaewon and Joo Jaehoon to claim gold in the compound mixed-team event of archery on Tuesday, October 4.

