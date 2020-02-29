Saturday, February 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Other News
  5. Paris half-marathon cancelled amid coronavirus fears

Paris half-marathon cancelled amid coronavirus fears

The Paris half-marathon is the latest sporting event to be cancelled due to coronavirus fears.

IANS IANS
Paris Published on: February 29, 2020 22:52 IST
paris half-marathon, coronavirus, coronavirus fears, coronavirus threat
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

The Paris half-marathon is the latest sporting event to be cancelled due to coronavirus fears.

The Paris half marathon, which was scheduled for Sunday, has been cancelled over fears of the COVID-19 virus, France's Minister of Health Olivier Veran announced on Saturday.

The decision followed a special meeting of ministers to discuss measures to deal with the virus, which has infected 73 people in the country after 16 additional cases were announced on Saturday, Xinhua news reports.

The French government has ordered the cancellation of "gatherings of more than 5,000 people" in enclosed areas and some external events.

There were 44,000 entrants registered for this year's Paris half-marathon.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News