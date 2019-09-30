Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wins 4th 100m Worlds title

Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce clinched her fourth women's world 100m title at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Doha.

On Sunday, she clocked 10.71 seconds to bag the top honours, 10 years after her first.

The 32-year-old double Olympic champion was ahead after three strides in a final that had been preceded by the same kind of sound-and-light show that had ushered in the men's final on the previous evening.

And she never lost that position as she crossed in the fastest time run this year, just 0.01 off her seven-year-old personal best, equalling the mark she ran to win this title at Moscow in 2013.

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith won the silver as she broke her own national record with a time of 10.83. Bronze went to the Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou, the 2017 silver medallist, who clocked 10.90, finishing one place ahead of Jamaica's Rio 2016 100 and 200m champion Elaine Thompson, who recorded 10.93.

"Standing here having done it again at 32, and holding my baby, is a dream come true," the IAAF website quoted Fraser-Pryce as saying.

"I can't believe it. I worked so hard to be back. The field was so strong I had to come good here and I'm so excited to come out with victory," she added.

The Jamaican celebrated what was her 12th world title in all by parading her son Zyon, to whom she gave birth in August 2017.