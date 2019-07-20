Hima Das wins fifth gold medal in three weeks, marks return in 400m race with win

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian sprinter Hima Das secured her fifth gold medal in merely 17 days, as he made a winning return to the 400m race event.

Hima had been continually participating in the 200m race events, and this was her first 400m since the Asian Championships earlier this year in April. However, she failed to complete the race, owing to back spasms.

Hima Das winning 400m in MEZINÁRODNÍ ATLETICKÝ MÍTINK 43. VELKÁ CENA pic.twitter.com/zWVx7g9yw1 — Rahul PAWAR (@rahuldpawar) July 20, 2019

The 400m race is expected to be the first-choice event for Hima Das at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, and the win earlier today will provide her a big boost in her preparations.

In her first competitive 200m race of the year, she clocked 23.65 seconds on her way to gold at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland on July 2.

After that, she won her second 200m gold at the Kutno Athletics Meet, also in Poland, on July 7 with a time of 23.97 seconds.

On July 13, she won her third 200m gold at the Kladno Athletics Meet in Czech Republic with a time of 23.43 while her fourth gold came at the Tabor Athletics Meet in the same country on Wednesday.

In other races on Saturday, Mohammad Anas finished third in the 200m race with a timing of 20.95s.

