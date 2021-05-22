Saturday, May 22, 2021
     
  5. Narinder Batra eyes second term as world hockey body chief

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: May 22, 2021 15:11 IST
File photo of Narinder Batra.
Image Source : HOCKEY INDIA

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief Narinder Batra, who is aiming for a second term as president of International Hockey Federation (FIH), faces Marc Coudron of Belgium for the top post in FIH presidential election due to take place on Saturday evening.

Batra, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), became chief of FIH in 2016.

The Indian sports administrator, in the build up to FIH election, unveiled 11 key steps he will take to lift global hockey to next level.

Batra's first term was extended after FIH delayed the Congress to 2021 due to pandemics. Should Batra win the election, his second term would be  shortened from four years to three.

Coudron is president of Royal Belgian Hockey Association (KBHB) and is an executive board member of the Belgian Olympic Committee (BOC).

