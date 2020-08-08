Image Source : GETTY IMAGES We are here to try and win the Champions League: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has set his sights on winning the Champions League after his team made the quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory over 13-time winners Real on Friday, going through 4-2 on aggregate.

"We are here to try and win the Champions League. It is one step, if we think that is enough we will show how small we are. If you want to win you have to beat the big clubs," Guardiola told BT Sport.

"It is important, we beat [Real] twice. Zinedine Zidane never lost knockout games. You see the calm and personality they play with, they are good."

On the game, Guardiola added: "We created a lot of chances and scored two goals with mistakes from them. We tried to convince them to go, go and attack but it is not easy against this team."

He then said in his press conference as quoted by Sky Sports: "This competition punishes you, we know that from our own experiences. Jesus was the man of the two games for us, he set up the first and scored the second. We more than deserve to be in the next stage."

"I just spoke with the scouting department (about Lyon) and they told me to be alert. We have eight days to prepare for it. We will enjoy it and then after we will think about Lyon," he said.

