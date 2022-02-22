Tuesday, February 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. UEFA 'monitoring' situation in Russia ahead of May's UCL final in St Petersburg

UEFA 'monitoring' situation in Russia ahead of May's UCL final in St Petersburg

Europe's apex football body has found itself under increasing pressure to move that choice of venue after Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, announced a decision to send troops into Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Nyon Updated on: February 22, 2022 20:32 IST
UEFA Champions League
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

UEFA Champions League final is slated at Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg (Russia) on May 28.

Highlights

  • The Champions League final is due to be played in Russia's St. Petersburg on May 28
  • UEFA's current position remains that the match will be played in St. Petersburg
  • But it is understood that the situation is fluid, with officials considering contingency plans

European football's governing body, UEFA, are reportedly "monitoring" the situation with Russia and Ukraine's military crisis, with a possible view to a switch of this year's Champions League final location.

The final of Europe's most prestigious club competition is due to be played in Russia's second-largest city - at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg - on 28th May.

Related Stories

But UEFA has found itself under increasing pressure to move that choice of venue after Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, announced a decision to send troops into Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

UEFA's current position remains that the match will be played in St. Petersburg, but it is understood that the situation is fluid, with officials considering contingency plans.

The Champions League final has been moved in both of the past two seasons due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reported by AP)

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News