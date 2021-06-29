Neymar complains about Copa America pitch again

Follow us on Image Source : AP Brazil's Neymar laughs prior to a Copa America soccer match against Ecuador at Olimpico stadium in Goiania, Brazil, Sunday, June 27

Brazil star Neymar complained about a Copa America pitch again on Monday.

Brazil's quarterfinal on Friday against Uruguay or Chile will be in Rio de Janeiro at Nilton Santos Stadium, of which the field has been heavily criticized since the start of the tournament.

In a post on Instagram, Neymar pondered “Where will the next Brazil match be played?” beneath photos of a dirt pitch and Wembley Stadium's impeccable-looking pitch during the 2012 Olympics.

Neymar also criticized the Rio pitch on June 17 after Brazil beat Peru 4-0.

“Celebrating yesterday's goal in the ‘beautiful’ pitch of the Engenhao,” the striker said, using the name Brazilians use to call the stadium. “Please, fix the pitch.”

Lionel Messi and his Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni have also criticized the pitch of Nilton Santos.

Brazilian media reported at the weekend that Brazil wanted to play its quarterfinal at Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba because of the pitch at the Rio stadium. If Brazil advances, it will also play the semifinal at Nilton Santos.

CONMEBOL said it finished on Sunday upgrading the Maracanã Stadium pitch for the final on July 10.