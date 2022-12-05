Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup 2022: South Korea face stern Brazil test as Neymar returns; Japan take on Croatia in R16

With just four places booked and four to go the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup brings intriguing ties on Monday (December 5). The evening’s blockbuster tie will see five-time champions Brazil in action against South Korea while Japan will face 2018 runners-up Croatia in the early kickoff. Brazil’s clash will see the return of Neymar who missed his team’s last two matches. Ahead of the two pulsating clashes, here is a look at all the details of the Round of 16 ties on Monday.

Brazil vs South Korea

South Korea will aim to pull off yet another World Cup 2022 shock when they take on five-time champions Brazil in Monday's last-16 showdown at Stadium 974. The Selecao finished top of Group G on goal difference, while Paulo Bento's men stunned Portugal on the final day in Group H to qualify for the knockouts in second place.

Chance after chance after chance came the way of a much-changed Brazil side in their final Group G clash with Cameroon, but a combination of stellar goalkeeping from Devis Epassy and wastefulness from Tite's fringe players could have proven more costly than it did on the day.

Date: December 6, 2022

Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Stadium 974 in Doha

Japan vs Croatia

Resident World Cup 2022 giant killers Japan will endeavour to pull off another impressive scalp at the tournament when they tackle Croatia in Monday's last-16 clash at the Al Janoub Stadium. Hajime Moriyasu's men remarkably finished first in Group E above Spain and Germany, while the 2018 runners-up were forced to settle for second in Group F behind Morocco.

It was camera angles galore when Ao Tanaka found himself in the right place at the right time to prod home Japan's second goal in their 2-1 win over Spain, who had taken the lead against the Asian nation before Moriyasu's half-time substitutions paid dividends once more. It remains to be seen how long they can ride their luck or whether will Croatia strike back to haunt them.

Date: December 5, 2022

Kick-off: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah

Live Streaming Details

All the matches will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 Network while the same can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema App.

