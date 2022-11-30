Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup 2022: Day of destiny for Messi's Argentina vs Poland; Denmark face Aussies in group decider

Lionel Messi will have a day with destiny as his Argentina side take on Poland in a pivotal battle in Group C. Knowing, a defeat could see Argentina get eliminated in the group stage, Messi and Co will come out all guns blazing in the Group C match. The day will also see Euro 2020 semifinalist Denmark in action where they will have to beat Australia in a direct decider. Saudi Arabia’s clash against Mexico will also attract interest while France play Tunisia in a dead-rubber contest.

Poland vs Argentina

Argentina will be looking to leapfrog Poland to the top of Group C and qualify for the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup when they do battle at Stadium 974 on Wednesday. The two-time world champions currently sit level on three points with Saudi Arabia, just one point behind Poland at the summit heading into their final group fixture. Four days on from their shock 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia, Argentina boosted their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds courtesy of a crucial 2-0 victory against Mexico on Saturday.

Date: December 1, 2022

Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Stadium 974 in Doha

Australia vs Denmark

Australia and Denmark round off their World Cup group stage campaigns when they meet at the Al Janoub Stadium on Wednesday. With France already through from Group D, this has essentially become a winner-takes-all encounter. Australia have the upper hand going into this fixture, following their win over Tunisia in Saturday's early offering, moving them into second with four points. No side picked up more points in UEFA qualification than Kasper Hjulmand's side, but a repeat of their result against the Aussies in 2018 will send them home.

Date: November 30, 2022

Kick-off: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah

Tunisia vs France

Having already confirmed a place in the last 16, France visit the Education City Stadium for Wednesday's final World Cup 2022 Group D encounter with Tunisia. Meanwhile, the African nation sit bottom of the standings and must overcome the reigning champions to stand any chance of making it through to the knockout stages.

Date: November 30, 2022

Kick-off: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

The race to qualify from World Cup 2022 Group C is set to go right down to the wire, as Saudi Arabia and Mexico prepare to face off in Wednesday's clash at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. With at least one of Argentina and Poland set to drop points in their top-two battle, all four sides are still in with a shot of progressing to the last-16 stage.

Date: December 1, 2022

Kick-off: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail

Live Streaming Details

All the matches will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 Network while the same can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema App.

Latest Sports News