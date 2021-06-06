Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs Romania International Friendly 2021 Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch ENG vs ROM Live Online on Sony Liv and other online streaming platforms.

England vs Romania International Friendly 2021 Live Streaming: How to Watch ENG vs ROM Live Online

When is England vs Romania International Friendly match?

England are looking to continue their winning momentum when they face off Romania in their last friendly match this weekend ahead of the Euro 2020. With the tournament just seven days away, teams are busy in final dress rehearsal for the summer extravaganza. And England, who go into the tournament as one of the favourites, will be hoping to build crucial steam with a win when they lock horns with Romania at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday evening. ENG vs ROM match details below:

England vs Romania International Friendly match will take place on Sunday, June 6.

What are the timings of England vs Romania International Friendly match?

England vs Romania International Friendly match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Where is England vs Romania International Friendly match?

England vs Romania International Friendly match will be played at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, UK.

Which TV channel will broadcast England vs Romania International Friendly match?

England vs Romania International Friendly match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD.

Where can you live stream England vs Romania International Friendly match?

England vs Romania International Friendly match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2 SD/HD) in India.