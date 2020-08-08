Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Barcelona vs Napoli Live Streaming Champions League in India: Watch Barca vs Napoli live football match online

Barcelona vs Napoli Live Streaming Champions League in India: Having sealed a Europa League spot by winning the Italian Cup, Napoli faded to a seventh-place finish after the resumption of Serie A in June following the pandemic shutdown, with just two clean sheets in 12 league matches. Key forward Lorenzo Insigne is an injury concern for Napoli. Barcelona will try to build on the away-goal advantage with midfielders Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal suspended, Samuel Umtiti injured. Fellow center backs Clement Lenglet and Ronald Araujo, and forward Antoine Griezmann have recovered in time for the second leg that was originally due to be played five months ago. All eyes will be on Lionel Messi to lead Barcelona to quarterfinals, the Argentine has been in terrific form this season, despite dreadful show from Barcelona.

Champions League, Barcelona vs Napoli Live Streaming

When is the Champions League round-of-16 match Barcelona vs Napoli?

The Champions League round-of-16 match Barcelona vs Napoli will take place on Sunday, August 8.

What are the timings of Champions League round-of-16 match Barcelona vs Napoli?

The Champions League round-of-16 match Barcelona vs Napoli will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League round-of-16 match Barcelona vs Napoli being played?

The Champions League round-of-16 match Barcelona vs Napoli will be played at the Camp Nou.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Champions League round-of-16 match Barcelona vs Napoli?

The Champions League round-of-16 match Barcelona vs Napoli will broadcast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the Champions League round-of-16 match Barcelona vs Napoli?

The Champions League round-of-16 match Barcelona vs Napoli will live stream on SonyLIV.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage