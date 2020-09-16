Aston Villa sign goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal

Wednesday, September 16, 2020
     
Villa manager Dean Smith said Martinez will be a "key player for our club for the long term".

London Published on: September 16, 2020 16:02 IST
Aston Villa have signed goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from fellow Premier League side Arsenal. Martinez, who lifted the FA Cup with the Gunners last season, has agreed a four-year deal with the club.

According to a report in BBC Sport, Aston Villa have signed Martinez for 17 million pounds.

Villa manager Dean Smith said Martinez will be a "key player for our club for the long term".

"We are really pleased with the signing of our new goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. We know how highly Arsenal rated him and we watched his outstanding performances last season in a trophy-winning top side.

"We moved for Emi when we saw the opportunity, as it is rare to be able to buy a top class goalkeeper who hasn't yet reached their peak age and who can therefore be a key player for our club for the long term," he added.

The 28-year-old leaves Arsenal 10 years after joining as a youth team player in 2010.

