Madrid mayor expresses interest to host Champions League final

Madrid mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida said that the city's administration is in full support of holding the Champions League final in the Spanish capital.

"I know arrangements are being made, and I want to declare the city hall's absolute support for this Champions League final being held in Madrid," Tuesday's Marca newspaper quoted the city's mayor as telling network 13tv.

"We have the adequate safety conditions, we have the infrastructure and public services to hold it and it would send a message to the world that despite all the drama we have lived, Madrid isn't giving up and is on the rise again," Almeida said.

Istanbul, Turkey was originally scheduled to host the Champions League final on May 30. However, no matches could be held thus far beyond the Round of 16 stage due to the coronavirus pandemic and it was reported last month that UEFA is now considering moving the final away from Istanbul.

Last season's Champions League final was held in Madrid at Atletico Madrid's home stadium Wanda Metropolitano.

Spain is among the worst affected countries by the coronavirus pandemic, recording more than 27,000 deaths. Madrid had the country's highest number of deaths and infections.

