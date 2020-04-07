FIFA approves extended player contracts and later transfer windows

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES FIFA logo

FIFA has recommended that all player contracts be extended until the soccer season is able to finish.

The world governing body also said it will allow upcoming transfer windows to be moved to new dates because of the turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA said it hopes the decisions will “bring a measure of stability and clarity” at a time when soccer worldwide is at a near-total shutdown, with no clear timetable for games to resume.

In Europe, most player contracts expire on June 30, but FIFA said they should be “extended until such time that the season does actually end.”

The governing body also said it “will be flexible and will allow the relevant transfer windows to be moved so they fall between the end of the old season and the start of the new season.”