Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming La Liga in India: Watch Barca vs Atletico live football match

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming La Liga in India: After dropping points in two successive matches, Barcelona desperately need a home win against a red-hot Atlético Madrid to try to avoid losing more ground to leader Real Madrid. Barcelona dropped two points behind Madrid after drawing at Celta Vigo this weekend. Third-placed Atlético Madrid have won four straight entering the match against Barcelona at Camp Nou Stadium. Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is feeling the pressure of scoring the 700th goal and has not been able to find the net in the last two games. Meanwhile, Luis Suarez finally got his name on the scoresheet in the last game with two astonishing goals assisted by Messi. Barca need to put up a solid show against Atletico to remain alive in the La Liga title race. Here are the details of when and where to watch live football match online.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming La Liga in India:

When is the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid will take place on Wednesday, July 1 2020.

Where is the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid being played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid will be played at the Camp Nou.

What are the timings of La Liga match between Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid will start at 01.30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid will not be broadcasted on television in India

Where can you live stream the La Liga match between Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid?

The La Liga match between Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid will live stream on La Liga Facebook Watch.

