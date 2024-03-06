Yashasvi Jaiswal's meteoric rise continues, star batter rises to career-best rankings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India's young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal's meteoric rise continues on and off the field. Jaiswal, who is having a record-breaking series against England, has achieved another career-high in the ICC rankings after the latest update on the ICC website.

Following his knocks of 73 and 37 in the fourth Test in Ranchi, Jaiswal has now jumped two more spots in the ICC rankings for batters and has reached another career-high of No.10. This is the first time that the Southpaw has breached the top 10 in the batters' chart as he continues to rise in the tally. This makes him and Virat Kohli the only two Indian players to be ranked inside the top 10 of the ICC rankings for the batters. Kohli is on the 8th spot.

Jaiswal has amassed 655 runs in the four Test matches of the series against England and is already the most prolific Indian left-hander in a single series. After his first eight Tests, Jaiswal made 971 runs, which stands as the second-most by a player in his initial eight games and only behind Don Bradman.

