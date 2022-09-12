WTC Rankings: South Africa drop PCT after loss against England, India retain position in top 5

Follow us on Image Source : CRICKET SOUTH AFRICA England vs South Africa

England defeated South Africa by nine wickets in the recently concluded Test match at Kennington Oval, London. After the match, the win percentage (PCT) of the Proteas dropped in the lead-up to the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. However, they have retained their second spot in the WTC rankings.

On the other hand, England stand at number 7th with 38.6% PCT and 88 points.

Team India's position remained unchanged at number 4 with 52.08% PCT. It is followed by Pakistan at the fifth spot with 51.85% PCT.

Australia tops the table with a win percentage of 70 in the 10 matches played so far.

Following is the updated WTC Points Table:

Australia: PCT - 70%, Points - 84

(Matches played - 10, Matches won - 6, Matches lost - 1, Matches Drawn - 3)

South Africa: PCT - 60%, Points - 72

(Matches played - 10, Matches won - 6, Matches lost - 4, Matches Drawn - 0)

Sri Lanka: PCT - 53.33%, Points - 64

(Matches played - 10, Matches won - 5, Matches lost - 4, Matches Drawn - 1)

India: PCT - 52.08%, Points - 75

(Matches played - 12, Matches won - 6, Matches lost - 4, Matches Drawn - 2)

Pakistan: PCT - 51.85%, Points - 56

(Matches played - 10, Matches won - 4, Matches lost - 3, Matches Drawn - 2)

