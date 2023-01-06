WTC 2023 Standings: NZ vs PAK match ends in draw, Here are all World Test Championship final scenarios

Follow us on Image Source : ICC/TWITTER Pakistan vs New Zealand

The second match of the two-match Test series between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw. While both teams are out of contention to make it to the WTC final, the result didn't impact teams that are in the race for the spot.

With four Test matches remaining, India are behind Australia on the WTC standings with a PCT of 58.93 %. While Australia are leading the table with a PCT % of 78.57, Sri Lanka and South Africa are positioned on the third and fourth positions respectively.

Is the Test match result advantageous for India? Which teams in contention to reach the WTC final? Let's find out:

How will the teams make it to the ICC World Test Championship final?

According to WTC, out of the nine teams, the top two teams will make it to the final in June 2023. "The current cycle runs from July 2021 to June 2023 and comprises the top nine Test teams, all of whom will play six series each - three at home and three away. The top two teams will compete in the Final," according to ICC.

What does the current WTC Points table look like?

Australia tops the table with 78.57% PCT followed by India with 58.93% PCT. When it comes to Sri Lanka, they are at the third position with 53.33% PCT, and South Africa are at the fourth position with PCT% of 50.00.

How can India make it to the final?

If India wants to finish in the top two, they have to produce good results in the Home Tests against the Aussies. Their best finish would be 68.06% PCT. However, they have competitors with best possible finishing percentage better than India. South Africa have a total of three Tests remaining against Australia and West Indies. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have two Tests against New Zealand, if they win both the Tests then they can finish with 61.11% PCT. Other teams however can pose lesser threat to the men in blue.

Which countries cannot make it to WTC Final?

England who are at the fifth position and have no match remaining will have the best finish of 46.97 PCT and are out of contention. On the other hand, Bangladesh too are out of contention with best finish of 11.11 % PCT. When it comes to Pakistan, they have no matches remaining after the two Tests against the kiwis and have finished at 38.46% PCT with no chances to make it to the final.

How will the table-toppers Australia make it to the final?

Australia's best possible finish is 84.21% PCT and looking at their current standings, their chances to finish at the top are very high.

