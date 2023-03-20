WPL 2023: Deandra Dottin releases two-page long statement over her controversial exclusion from GG squad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Deandra Dottin

Gujarat Giants have found themselves in troubled waters over exclusion of Deandra Dottin from the ongoing edition of Women's Premier League (WPL). They had secured her services for INR 60 lakh in the auction but ahead of the competition, announced Kim Garth as her replacement much to the surprise of the cricketer. Dottin cleared on Twitter that she is not injured to which the GG management released a statement stating that she was 'unable to obtain the required medical fitness certificate.'

Meanwhile, Dottin has now released a two-page long statement claiming that she was cleared by the surgeons to play. But the franchise required an official medical fitness certificate and came up with challenging deadline for the same. Hence, she couldn't get the medical certificate that wasn't asked of any other player apart from her. As for her injury, the cricketer revealed that she was suffering from abdominal pain and had undergone required treament in December 2022. The veteran has also alleged that the franchise was conveyed the incorrect details about her fitness after training session.

Here's the statement that Dottin shared:

"I wish to issue a brief statement in light of ongoing speculation surrounding my recent exclusion from the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) that is currently taking place in India. I remain deeply disappointed by what can only, plausibly, be described as bewildering reasoning for my omission from the tournament. As was widely publicised, I was bought at the WPL auction by the Gujarat Giants, a franchise owned and operated by the Adani Group. At the commencement of the tournament, the franchise claimed that I was excluded from the team because I was apparently ‘recovering from a medical situation’. This was followed by a subsequent, clarifying statement that contended that I was, in fact, “unable to obtain medical clearance” despite being granted as recently as February 20."

"I would like to make it clear that I had experienced minor abdominal pain and swelling for which I had sought treatment in December 2022. This was followed by two further referrals to specialists for second opinions in December and January 2023, respectively. Following testing and investigations by the specialists, I was asked to rest until February 13th and was cleared to resume fitness and playing activity from February 14th. Consequently, I recommenced my personal training and fitness regime according to the guided timelines and experienced some soreness on the first day of resumed training which was anticipated and reasonable, given that I had been asked to rest in the weeks preceding training. I was transparent about this in correspondence with the Gujarat Giants physiotherapist, however, this was misconstrued and later conveyed to members of the franchise’s management team as me “experiencing abdominal pain post-session” which was not what I had indicated. The franchise, subsequently, insisted that I get myself assessed locally in Canada, where I am currently based, despite medical clearance being granted as recently as February 20th by my treating surgeon, Dr lan Lewis, a copy of which had been presented to Giants."

"To my shock, I was then forwarded email correspondence from the Giants’ physiotherapist, that included the following demand “Deandra Dottin is strictly advised to submit her fitness report along with the recent scan by 26/02/2023. She will be deemed unfit for T20 matches in the WPL if she doesn’t comply. This request was sent on Saturday 25th February with the deadline provided being the following day - Sunday - making it near impossible to administer all stipulated medical tests, particularly over a weekend."

“On Sunday, 26th February, I received another email from a senior manager at Adani Sportsline (the sports arm of Adani Group) which stated that I was considered an integral part of the team and that I ‘hold a solid role to play’, however, they would require me to produce the new scan and reports by March 1st. Whilst I was trying my utmost to arrange an expedited CT scan in accordance with the various deadlines I was being served, I received yet another email the following day (Monday, 27th February), this time from the Head of Adani Sportsline, stating that they were unable to find me a timely appointment at a private hospital from their end and that they would, thus, formally be seeking to replace me in the League."

"The Giants’ second public statement regarding my exclusion - published on March 5th - specifically stated the following: ‘unfortunately, we were unable to obtain a medical clearance before the defined deadline for this season, such clearances are a requirement of all players participating in the WPL’. To the best of my knowledge, other players had not been requested to partake in medical testing nor require medical clearance as a requisite to participating in the tournament."

“Furthermore, I am bewildered as to why, having been cleared to resume training by multiple surgeons, it was insisted upon by the franchise that I repeat medical testing and produce medical clearance that had already been provided. At the very least, I hope the above account of events that transpired - those which are also backed by documented correspondence - shall put to rest ongoing speculation and offer my fans, the media and stakeholders an accurate personal insight into my unfortunate exclusion from the maiden Women’s Premier League."

Latest Cricket News