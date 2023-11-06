World Cup 2023: ICC consults pulmonologist Randeep Guleria to tackle air pollution in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

International Cricket Council (ICC) is keeping a keen eye on the developments in Delhi related to air pollution in the city. The 38th match of the World Cup is set to be played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Delhi even as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city has gone from bad to worse.

Meanwhile, the ICC has sought advice from renowned pulmonologist Randeep Guleria to ensure that the pollution doesn't affect the match on Monday (November 6). As of now, the match is set to go ahead but the concerns of the encounter happening without disruption remains. Also, ICC has put in mitigation measures to tackle the issue for now.

Air purifiers have been installed in the dressing room while water sprinklers are being used in the stadium premises. The ICC spokesperson, while speaking to PTI, confirmed the development stating the governing body is doing everything as suggested by Guleria.

"The BCCI engaged the services of renowned Pulmonologist Dr Randeep Guleria to assess the situation in Delhi ahead of Monday's game and provide independent expert advice. Under Dr Guleria's guidance, the venue team has been taking mitigating actions throughout the day including the implementation of water sprinklers around the premises and the installation of air purifiers in the dressing rooms and match officials areas. The AQI within the stadium was monitored throughout the day which has reduced to levels considered acceptable by Dr Guleria," the ICC spokesperson said.

Moreover, the players and the support staff of Bangladesh were spotted wearing masks while training ahead of the game. On the other hand, Sri Lanka decided to stay indoors. "The ICC will continue to work in collaboration with Dr Guleria, BCCI, DDCA, and the Delhi Government to monitor the air quality and to take all possible steps to mitigate the air quality concerns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and the match remains scheduled to take place in Delhi on Monday," the spokesperson added.

Latest Cricket News