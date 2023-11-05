World Cup 2023: Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to lock horns at Arun Jaitley as Delhi continues to grapple toxic air

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kusal Mendis (left), Habibul Bashar and Najmul Hossain Shanto (right).

The 38th match of the ongoing World Cup scheduled to be played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has become the talk of the town, not because of the quality of cricket that it promises to deliver but due to the hazy blanket of toxic air that surrounds Delhi - the host city.

The Sri Lankan team manager Mahinda Halangoda has confirmed that the entire team is in constant touch with their medical panel back in Sri Lanka and also specified that they haven't requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a venue change.

"We are constantly in touch with our medical panel back in Sri Lanka. Actually, the professor who is in charge is already in India. He had come for a conference and we are in touch with him through the team doctor.

"Definitely we will be looking at the index. But obviously, we will be guided by the ICC and I think they have a medical panel here and, so, they will be giving us instructions.

"Today when we came, we were told to wear masks. But it depends on what the outside index is, and then we'll make a call on it," said Halangonda as reported by PTI.

"We didn't make a request to change (the venue). But we were asking the ICC what would happen because when we came here, we saw the Bangladesh team had cancelled (training) and we saw the outside environment," he added.

The Sri Lankan team manager also informed that the tie will proceed as planned and therefore they will abide by ICC's guidelines.

"They (ICC) have already informed us that they are planning to go ahead. So, we will do exactly what the ICC tells us to do," Halangoda said.

Sri Lanka squad:

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kusal Perera

Bangladesh squad:

Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed , Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahedi Hasan

