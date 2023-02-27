Women's T20 World Cup: Lanning, Mooney and Gardner react to record extending sixth title win | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Australian team celebrating after World Cup win

Australia upheld their legacy as they beat South Africa in a rather comfortable fashion to record their sixth ICC Women's T20 World Cup title on Sunday. Skipper Meg Lanning said that it was just about keeping the process simple and enjoying the game.

Captains Comment

"It's pretty special from the group. All teams came hard at us but super proud. We felt like it was a good score but we have to bowl well. It was not as good as the semi-final. We had to put pressure on South Africa. It was about enjoying the process and do what we were doing. It was about keeping things simple when the pressure is on," Lanning said after the win.

Sune Luus, on the other hand, said they would have taken 156 at the start of the day but lost wickets at crucial junctures. "To play to this crowd with so many people watching and supporting, we never imagined. If you would have told me before the game that Australia would have scored 156, we would have taken it. We lost wickets at crucial times, they bowled well and we are proud of how we did. I don't think it's going backwards," said South Africa skipper Sune Luus.

Mooney & Gardner - The Chief Architects

For her 53-ball unbeaten 74, Australia opener Beth Mooney was adjudged Player of the Match. She said she was glad that she could contribute to the team's success after failing initially in the tournament.

"Incredible being in South Africa and playing in front of a crowd like this one was special. I am glad I can fake it. I was not calm and the crowd was impressive and not many cheering for us. I walked off thinking we hadn't gotten on the board. Never judge a wicket till both the teams had batted and we did well. I was disappointed with my output in the first couple of games. The belief of the support staff helped me turn it around. It's nice to sit with the group and celebrate," she said.

Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, the 'Player of the tournament', said it was a proud moment for the team. "We have been longing for this moment. Proud of this group. Personal accolades are great but I am proud of this win," she said.

Well, that concludes the Women's T20 World Cup, and Australia, like they have so many times in the past, showed that no one is better in the game.

