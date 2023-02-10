Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Women's T20 World Cup: Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka takes on host South Africa in crunch opener

Curtains will be raised on the eighth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup as 10 teams will compete to be crowned the champions in South Africa as the action kick starts on Friday (February 10). The opening match of the contest will see Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka take on hosts South Africa as they battle out to draw the first blood. While 2020 runners-up India will hope to get one better and win the whole thing, Australia and England will stand in their way as they try to dominate on the global stage yet again.

10 teams to compete for glory

Eight teams booked their tickets directly for the Women’s T20 World Cup with South Africa were awarded direct entry into the tournament as hosts. Bangladesh and Ireland came into the tournament as hosts and have enough firepower in them to reach the knockout stage. The Indian team will be one of the favourites to win the T20 World Cup after their junior team clinched the U-19 edition.

How will the Women’s T20 World Cup format work?

10 teams have been divided into two groups and all the teams will face every other team in the group once in a round-robin format. Two points will be awarded for a win for each team playing four group stage matches. Two teams that top the group will advance to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup and will fight for a place in the final.

When will be the South Africa vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match start?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

How many matches will be played in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

A total of 33 matches will be played in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

What are the venues for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

Three Venues - Newlands Cricket Ground, St George's Park Cricket Ground and Boland Park will be in use for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

How many teams will play in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

A total of 10 teams will participate in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

When is the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

The final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be played on Sunday, February 26 at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

Which channel will broadcast the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Which platform will live stream the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar App.

