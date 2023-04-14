IPL 2023: Who is Aarya Desai, KKR's new inclusion for remainder of season?

Follow us on Image Source : GUJARAT CRICKET ASSOCIATION/TWITTER Aarya Desai

Kolkata Knight Riders signed Aarya Desai for the remainder of the Indian Premier League. KKR made the announcement through a press release on Friday. The release however, didn't specify whether he was named as the replacement of Shakib Al Hasan had earlier pulled out of the tournament. But who is Aarya, KKR's new find? Let's find out.

Desai was bagged by KKR for Rs 20 Lakh. The 20-year-old has played 3 First-Class matches so far and has scored 151 runs. He had made his first-class debut in January and is yet to play List A or T20 cricket for his state team.

KKR full squad:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh, Tim Southee, Jason Roy, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai

(More to follow)

