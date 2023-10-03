WATCH | India debutant R Sai Kishore breaks down during national anthem before IND vs NEP game

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SONY LIV R Sai Kishore made his international debut against Nepal in Asian Games 2023

India and Nepal locked horns in the quarterfinal fixture of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday (October 3). The team led by Ruturaj Gaikwad won the match comfortably by 23 runs as India put up a complete performance to book their place in the semifinal. R Sai Kishore and Jitesh Sharma were the two players who made their debut for India in the shortest format and the former hogged the limelight even before the start of the game.

Sai Kishore, the left-arm spinner, got emotional after making his debut and broke down when the country's national anthem was being played before the match. The 26-year-old couldn't control his tears and cried continuously when the anthem was in progress. The video of the same has gone viral on social media even as Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has also reacted on the moment.

Here's the video:

He highlighted the amount of hard work Kishore put in to finally wear the India jersey. Karthik also expressed his happiness over the cricketer finally getting his due after dominating the domestic arena for quite some time. " God has his ways of giving back to people who work hard. This unbelievable player @saik_99 who has DOMINATED domestic cricket with white ball is an absolute superstar and I couldn't be happier for him. Woke up in the morning and when I saw his name in the 11, I was emotional seeing it. You want some people to do well, he was always on the top of my list.

"The way he's improved his batting tells you all about him, he was literally a STROKELESS wonder, and from there he's absolutely transformed into someone who can be relied upon in any format. I can keep speaking about him but for now. I'm just so happy to see him become an INDIAN cricketer and no one can ever take that away from him," Karthik wrote in his tweet.

As far as Sai Kishore is concerned, he didn't disappoint with the ball returning with the figures of 1/25 in his four overs. Kushal Bhurtel turned out to be hist first wicket at the international level. The left-arm spinner will have even bigger role to play in the semifinal and final (if India qualifies).

