Wanindu Hasaranga and the trickery that broke Pakistan's back

Hasaranga broke the back of Pakistan's batting line-up and opened the gate for a Lankan victory.

There is something about Hasaranga that screams class every time he walks out to bowl. When he took the field against Pakistan in the dress rehearsal before the final, he once again proved why he is rated as one of the top talents in world cricket.

Not many bowlers can get rid of Babar Azam once he is all set and has played balls in excess of 20. The success ratio goes further down when he is playing in UAE - in conditions he has proven to be so successful time and again.

But none of it mattered to Hasaranga as he went about his business like any other day at the office.

Babar's Dismissal

First, he got rid of Babar Azam and bowled him over. He knew Babar was getting a bit frustrated and wanted to go for a big hit. He bowled slowly and gave it just enough air that tricked Babar to go for the big swing a bit early then he would have origninally liked.

Iftikhar Ahmed Dismissal

This dismissal was pretty similar to one against Babar, but still had a distinct flavour. Ahmed is known for big hits. Hasaranga knew he would try to take him on. He showed courage, floated the ball on the around the middle-stump, bowled it a wee bit slowly - just enough for the batter to miss the attempted slog sweep.

Asif Ali falls to the Googly!

Well, Asif Ali can't really be blamed here. It was a true beauty and something that Hasaranga has done time and time again. He bowled it around off but it turned in sharply to surprise Asif who had no clue what happened to his off stump.

All in all, Hasaranga broke the back of Pakistan's batting line-up and opened the gate for a Lankan victory way before Sri Lankan batters took the field.

Well, he did not just stop there. He came back to haunt Pakistan with the willow in hand, blasted a quickfire 10 off 3 deliveries and sealed the deal for his team.

