Virat Kohli registers yet another record in T20 cricket as RCB batter stars in game against LSG

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli scaled new heights in T20 cricket when he displayed his class in an IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants. Kohli hit a 45-ball 61 as he sent RCB to a flying start. Meanwhile, Kohli has registered yet another record in his T20 career.

Kohli has now become the 4th leading run-scorer in the T20 format and has surpassed Australia's former captain Aaron Finch. Before the match, the former RCB skipper had 11368 runs to his name. However, after this knock, he jumped past Aaron Finch's T20-run tally of 11392 runs. Kohli now has 11429 runs in 362 T20 matches at an average of 41.11 and a strike rate of 133.17.

In the tally of most runs scored in T20 cricket, Chris Gayle leads the chart with 14,562 runs in 463 matches, followed by Shoaib Malik (12,528 runs in 510 games) and Kieron Pollard (12,175 runs in 625 matches).

The 34-year-old Kohli also scaled another feat in the night at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. The star batter has now scored 50-plus scores against the most number of teams in the history of IPL. Kohli has hit fifty-plus scores against 13 teams in IPL. He was earlier leveled with David Warner, Gautam Gambhir, and Shikhar Dhawan with fifties against 12 teams in the Indian tournament.

Meanwhile, RCB went down in a nail-biting match against LSG. KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants clinched a heart-stopper against Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 15th match of IPL. LSG held their nerves in a thrilling encounter against RCB as they chased down their highest total in IPL history by 1 wicket on the final ball.

Bangalore scored 212 in the first innings on the back of some firepower by their top three. LSG then replied heavily with Pooran, Stoinis, and the tail starring for them. Notably, this is LSG's highest chase ever in IPL. Before this game, their highest chase was 211/4 against CSK in 2022.

