Virat Kohli in ODIs since 2021: A look ahead of India vs Australia series

Heading towards India vs Australia ODI series and the all-important World Cup later this year, Virat Kohli, along with Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, will undoubtedly be India's most important batters. Before we dive deep into all the tournaments that 2023 has in store for us, here is a look at Virat Kohli's ODI record since 2021.

Virat Kohli ODI Record Since 2021

Innings: 20

Runs: 769

Average: 40.47

Strike Rate: 102.80

50s: 4

100s: 3

Ducks: 2

Overall, Virat Kohli has done pretty well for himself when we take into account his poor form before the end phase of 2022. An average of 40 in 20 innings is not bad, but to be honest isn't Kohli-esque either.

Record While Batting First

Innings: 12

Runs: 592

Average: 53.81

Strike Rate: 112.54

50s: 2

100s: 3

Ducks: 2

This is where Virat Kohli has excelled. He was always known as someone who was the best when it comes to chasing, but his record since 2021 while batting first is just phenomenal. An average of 52.81 with a strike rate of over 110 is magnificent, to say the least.

Record While Batting Second

Innings: 8

Runs: 177

Average: 22.12

Strike Rate: 79.72

50s: 2

100s: 0

This is where the team management might worry. The chase master hasn't been himself while chasing, and this can turn out to be a major headache for India going forward. Although the data only consists of 8 innings, it isn't that small a number to ignore. . With an average of just 22 and no 100s against his name, Kohli will want to come back at his aggressive best while chasing sooner rather than later.

Virat Kohli and India will next be seen in ODIs when they take on Australia in a 3-match series following the conclusion of the 4th Test.

IND vs AUS - ODI Series Schedule

1st ODI on March 17 at The Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

2nd ODI on March 19 at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

3rd ODI on March 22 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chenn

