Measuring Rohit Sharma's impact on India's ODI team since 2021

Rohit Sharma will be the man the lead India during the ODI World Cup 2023 at home. Having come close in the past, India would finally want to end their ICC trophy drought. Heading into the major tournament, skipper Rohit Sharma will be one of the key players for the team. Not only as a leader, but Sharma will have to be at his very best with the bat.

Here is a look at his contribution to the Indian ODI side since 2021. We will look at his overall record, record while chasing and while batting first. Read on.

Rohit Sharma's ODI Record Since 2021

Innings: 17

Runs: 667

Average: 44.46

Strike Rate: 105.53

50s: 5

100s: 1

Ducks: 1

Sharma has had a reasonably good contribution to the side. With a solitary 100, five fifties, and an average of 44 with a strike rate of over 100, the Hitman hasn't really disappointed.

Record While Batting First

Innings: 10

Runs: 395

Average: 39.50

Strike Rate: 99.49

50s: 1

100s: 1

While his overall record is great, it is his record while batting first that needs to be looked at with some worry. Rohit has only managed to score one hundred and one fifty with an average of 39.50 in 10 innings.

Record While Batting Second

Innings: 7

Runs: 272

Average: 54.40

Strike Rate: 115.74

50s: 4

100s: 0

Ducks: 1

Unlike while batting first, Rohit Sharma's numbers while chasing are monstrous. In 7 innings he accumulated 272 runs at an average of over 50 and a strike rate of 115. He also has 4 fifties against his name while batting second.

Rohit Sharma and India will next be seen in ODIs when they take on Australia in a 3-match series following the conclusion of the 4th Test.

