Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after KKR vs RR game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RR win by 9 wickets

Rajasthan Royals registered an easy win by 9 wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After chasing the target of 150 runs in just 13.1 overs, RR climbed to the third position by replacing Mumbai Indians because of their better Net Run Rate (NRR). Let's know at how the Points Table look after the 56th match.

IPL Points Table 2023

Here's the latest points table:

Gujarat Titans - 11 (Matches), 8 (Won), 0.951 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 12 (Matches), 7 (Won), 0.493 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 12 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.633 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 11 (Matches), 6 (Won), -0.255 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 11 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.294 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 11 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.345 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 12 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.357 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 11 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.441 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 10 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.472 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 11 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.605 (Net Run Rate)

Who has Orange Cap?

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis continues to don the Orange Cap as he recorded another fifty in his last game against Mumbai Indians. He is leading the list with 576 runs from 11 innings and is followed by RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal who is just 1 run behind with 575 runs after his impressive batting against KKR. Gujarat's Shubman Gill, Chennai's Devon Conway, and RCB's Virat Kohli are among the top-five run-getters this season.

Who has Purple Cap?

Yuzvendra Chahal scalped 4 wickets in the match against KKR. He not only become the leading wicket-taker in the IPL history but topped the list of Purple Cap contenders. Mohammed Shami has 14 scalps to his name and is right behind Chahal in the list. Rashid has 19 wickets as well.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 576 runs (11 matches) Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR - 575 Runs (12 matches) Shubman Gill of GT - 469 Runs (11 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 468 Runs (12 matches) Virat Kohli of RCB - 420 runs (11 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Yuzvendra Chahal of RCB - 21 wickets (12 matches) Mohammed Shami of GT - 19 wickets (11 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 19 wickets (11 matches) Tushar Deshpande of CSK - 19 wickets (12 matches) Piyush Chawla of MI - 17 wickets (11 matches) Varun Chakaravarthy of KKR - 17 wickets (12 matches)

Latest Cricket News