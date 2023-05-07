Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after DC vs RCB game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DC vs RC IPL 2023 Points Table

Delhi Capitals (DC) stunned Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Arun Jaitley Stadium with a dominant seven-wicket win in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) on Saturday, May 6. Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror recorded brilliant fifties while skipper Faf du Plessis added 45 runs to help RCB post a total of 181/4 while batting first. But English wicketkeeper batter Phil Salt single-handedly boosted Delhi to a big win at home.

Salt smashed 87 off just 45 and South African batter Rilee Rossouw contributed 35* off 22 as Delhi reached the target in just 16.4 overs. RCB's star pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel proved costly with their spells as they were outplayed by Delhi's top order. A win helped Delhi to move to no.9 position in the IPL 2023 points table. After losing the first five games, David Warner-led side has made a great comeback with four wins in the next five games to remain alive in the race for the playoffs. They have now recorded eight points from ten games while Royal Challengers Bangalore remain fifth in the points table with five wins from ten matches so far.

IPL Points Table 2023

Here's the latest points table:

Gujarat Titans - 10 (Matches), 7 (Won), 0.752 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 11 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.409 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 10 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.639 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 10 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.448 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.209 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 10 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.454 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 10 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.472 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 10 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.103 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 10 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.529 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 9 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.540 (Net Run Rate)

Who has the Orange Cap?

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis remains at the top as he scored another crucial knock of 45 off 32 against Delhi Capitals. Faf has scored 511 runs from 10 innings at an average of 56.77 so far. CSK's in-form opener Devon Conway is the closest competitor to Faf with 458 runs from 10 innings while Rajasthan Royals' youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal has 442 runs. Virat Kohli's sixth fifty this season helped him surpass the 400-run mark while Ruturaj Gaikwad completes the top-five list with 384 runs from 10 innings.

Who has the Purple Cap?

Chennai Super Kings' pacer Tushar Deshpande retained the Purple Cap as he took two wickets against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. He leads the chart with 19 wickets from 11 games at an economy rate of 10.33. Gujarat Titans' star duo of Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan follow Tushar closely with 18 wickets each and might top the chart as they face LSG on Monday. Mumbai's veteran spinner Piyush Chawla also picked two wickets on Sunday and entered the Purple Cap race with 17 wickets while PBKS' Arshdeep Singh is at no.5 with 16 wickets from 10 games.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 511 runs (10 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 458 Runs (11 matches) Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR - 442 Runs (10 matches) Virat Kohli of RCB - 419 runs (10 matches) Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK - 384 runs (11 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Tushar Deshpande of CSK - 19 wickets (11 matches) Mohammed Shami of GT - 18 wickets (10 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 18 wickets (10 matches) Piyush Chawla of MI - 17 wickets (10 matches) Arshdeep Singh of PBKS - 16 wickets (10 matches)

